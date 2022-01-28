 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Washington takes a toll on Marion Linn-Mar 52-37

Cedar Rapids CR Washington put together a victorious gameplan to stop Marion Linn-Mar 52-37 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 28.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington jumped in front of Marion Linn-Mar 20-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' shooting darted to a 28-15 lead over the Lions at halftime.

In recent action on January 21, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For more, click here.

