This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Cedar Rapids CR Washington could edge North Liberty 65-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington stomped on in front of North Liberty 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' offense darted to a 34-21 lead over the Lightning at the half.

The Warriors' leg-up showed as they carried a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington chalked up this decision in spite of North Liberty Liberty's spirited first overtime-period performance.

