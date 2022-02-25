Cedar Rapids CR Washington survives overtime to fend off North Liberty Liberty 65-61

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Cedar Rapids CR Washington could edge North Liberty 65-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 15, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Iowa City West and North Liberty took on Dubuque Hempstead on February 17 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington stomped on in front of North Liberty 21-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors' offense darted to a 34-21 lead over the Lightning at the half.
The Warriors' leg-up showed as they carried a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
Cedar Rapids CR Washington chalked up this decision in spite of North Liberty Liberty's spirited first overtime-period performance.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.