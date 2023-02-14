Cedar Rapids CR Washington could finally catch its breath after a close call against North Liberty in a 70-69 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and North Liberty played in a 65-61 game on February 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 7, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Iowa City on February 7 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.