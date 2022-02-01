Cedar Rapids CR Washington records sound decision over Cedar Rapids Prairie 49-46

Cedar Rapids CR Washington poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids Prairie's defense to garner a taut 49-46 victory on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Tough to find an edge early, the Warriors and the Hawks fashioned a 16-16 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Hawks took a 27-22 lead over the Warriors heading to halftime locker room.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-28 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The Warriors fended off the Hawks' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
In recent action on January 18, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Epworth Western Dubuque on January 25 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For more, click here.
