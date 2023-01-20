Cedar Rapids CR Washington rains down on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 71-29

Cedar Rapids CR Washington put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson for a 71-29 victory on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened with a 16-1 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense struck in front for a 37-8 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington breathed fire to a 57-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 14-8 margin in the closing period.

