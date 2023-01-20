Cedar Rapids CR Washington rains down on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 71-29

Cedar Rapids CR Washington put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson for a 71-29 victory on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened with a 16-1 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson through the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense struck in front for a 37-8 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington breathed fire to a 57-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 14-8 margin in the closing period.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 56-46 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Epworth Western Dubuque on January 13 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For more, click here.
