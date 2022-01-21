Cedar Rapids CR Washington pushes over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 56-46

Cedar Rapids CR Washington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 56-46 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-26 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Warriors, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-20 final quarter, too.
