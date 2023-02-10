A tight-knit tilt turned in Cedar Rapids CR Washington's direction just enough to squeeze past Iowa City West 65-56 on February 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Iowa City West, as it began with a 14-11 edge over Cedar Rapids CR Washington through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Trojans controlled the pace, taking a 36-24 lead into halftime.

The scoreboard showed Iowa City West with a 43-42 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington heading into the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Warriors, as they climbed out of a hole with a 65-56 scoring margin.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Iowa City West squared off with February 15, 2022 at Iowa City West High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Iowa City West faced off against North Liberty . For more, click here. Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 31 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.