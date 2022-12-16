Cedar Rapids CR Washington outlasts Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in topsy-turvy battle 62-50

Cedar Rapids CR Washington collected a solid win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a 62-50 verdict at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with January 21, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion on December 3 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
