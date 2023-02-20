Cedar Rapids CR Washington's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 85-58 at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on Feb. 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

