Cedar Rapids CR Washington escapes close call with Bettendorf 62-54

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids CR Washington passed in a 62-54 victory at Bettendorf's expense in Iowa boys basketball action on December 2.

The Warriors made the first move by forging a 11-5 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's offense darted to a 30-21 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's control showed as it carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 20-15 margin in the closing period.

