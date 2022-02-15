Cedar Rapids CR Washington delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Iowa City West 61-52

Cedar Rapids CR Washington posted a tight 61-52 win over Iowa City West in Iowa boys basketball action on February 15.
Iowa City West took a 36-29 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington heading to the intermission locker room.
The Trojans had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Warriors 41-39.
In recent action on February 8, Iowa City West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on North Liberty on February 10 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For more, click here.
