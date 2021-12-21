 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Cedar Rapids CR Washington claims gritty victory against Cedar Rapids Xavier 54-50

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Rapids CR Washington's locker room after Tuesday's 54-50 win against Cedar Rapids Xavier in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.

In recent action on December 14, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant on December 13 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap

Cedar Rapids Xavier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-13 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington as the first quarter ended.

The Saints came from behind to grab the advantage 31-27 at intermission over the Warriors.

People are also reading…

Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-38 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver topples Dunkerton 75-74

Denver poked just enough holes in Dunkerton's defense to garner a taut 75-74 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News