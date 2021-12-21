Cedar Rapids CR Washington claims gritty victory against Cedar Rapids Xavier 54-50

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Rapids CR Washington's locker room after Tuesday's 54-50 win against Cedar Rapids Xavier in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.
Cedar Rapids Xavier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-13 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington as the first quarter ended.
The Saints came from behind to grab the advantage 31-27 at intermission over the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-38 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.
