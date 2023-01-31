Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy triumphs in strong showing over Waterloo West 89-46

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy put away Waterloo West 89-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Waterloo West played in a 55-44 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque . For more, click here. Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 17 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For results, click here.

