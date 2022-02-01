Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tops Waterloo West 55-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trucked Waterloo West on the road to a 55-44 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy made the first move by forging a 14-10 margin over Waterloo West after the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense moved to a 30-26 lead over Waterloo West at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy enjoyed a small margin over Waterloo West with a 42-31 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Waterloo West both had the scoreboard blinking in a 55-44 knot.
In recent action on January 25, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 25 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.