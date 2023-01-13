Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Dubuque Wahlert 86-55

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Dubuque Wahlert early with an 86-55 verdict during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 26-11 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert through the first quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 50-23 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 73-38 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Eagles' spirited final-quarter performance.
In recent action on January 6, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 6 at Dubuque Wahlert. For a full recap, click here.
