Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tacks win on West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 73-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showered the scoreboard with points to drown West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 73-44 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 12.

The Cougars opened with a 19-7 advantage over the Maroons through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's shooting stormed to a 35-13 lead over West Des Moines Dowling Catholic at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took control in the third quarter with a 55-29 advantage over West Des Moines Dowling Catholic.

