Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tacks win on West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 73-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showered the scoreboard with points to drown West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 73-44 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 12.
Recently on February 4 , Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared up on Cedar Rapids CR Washington in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Cougars opened with a 19-7 advantage over the Maroons through the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's shooting stormed to a 35-13 lead over West Des Moines Dowling Catholic at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took control in the third quarter with a 55-29 advantage over West Des Moines Dowling Catholic.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.