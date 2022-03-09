Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy survives taut tilt with Waukee Northwest 61-55

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy posted a tight 61-55 win over Waukee Northwest in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy jumped in front of Waukee Northwest 17-15 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over Waukee Northwest.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 22-20 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.