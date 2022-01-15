Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy soars over Epworth Western Dubuque 79-58

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Epworth Western Dubuque 79-58 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 7, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Dubuque Senior and Epworth Western Dubuque took on North Liberty on January 11 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 65-41 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.