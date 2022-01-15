Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy soars over Epworth Western Dubuque 79-58

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Epworth Western Dubuque 79-58 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 65-41 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.

