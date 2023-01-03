Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy soars over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 72-36

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-36 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 3.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with March 1, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 20, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on North Liberty on December 20 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
