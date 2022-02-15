Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy smashes through North Liberty Liberty 79-46

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy turned out the lights on North Liberty 79-46 on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Cougars opened a massive 46-20 gap over the Lightning at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and North Liberty were engaged in a mammoth affair at 63-36 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on February 10, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on February 8 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
