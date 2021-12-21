Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy smashes through Iowa City 79-39

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy turned out the lights on Iowa City 79-39 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City took on Dubuque Hempstead on December 14 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.