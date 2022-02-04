Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy sews up Cedar Rapids CR Washington 66-58

A tight-knit tilt turned in Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's direction just enough to squeeze past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 66-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 28 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy an 18-13 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.
The Warriors took a 30-27 lead over the Cougars heading to halftime locker room.
The scoreboard showed the Warriors with a 39-36 lead over the Cougars heading into the third quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.