Impressive was a ready adjective for Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's 76-44 throttling of Iowa City on February 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Iowa City faced off on December 21, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Iowa City faced off against West Des Moines Valley . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on February 3 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.