Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pockets solid victory over Marion Linn-Mar 58-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wore a victory shine after clipping Marion Linn-Mar 58-54 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Cougars jumped in front of the Lions 12-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars' offense jumped to a 26-20 lead over the Lions at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's leverage showed as it carried a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lions fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Cougars would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on January 15, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 11 at Marion Linn-Mar High School.
