Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pockets solid victory over Marion Linn-Mar 58-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wore a victory shine after clipping Marion Linn-Mar 58-54 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Cougars jumped in front of the Lions 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars' offense jumped to a 26-20 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's leverage showed as it carried a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Cougars would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

