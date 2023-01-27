Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy passes stress test against Cedar Rapids CR Washington 67-57

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy grabbed a 67-57 victory at the expense of Cedar Rapids CR Washington in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 13-11 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.

The Cougars fought to a 33-28 half margin at the Warriors' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved to a 49-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-17 edge.

