Cedar Rapids CR Washington's fast start served as a wake-up call for Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy, which rallied for a 71-51 victory on Friday in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-17 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy as the first quarter ended.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington constructed a bold start that built a 40-29 gap on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy heading into the locker room.

The Warriors enjoyed a 50-37 lead over the Cougars to start the fourth quarter.

