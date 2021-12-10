Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy overcomes Cedar Rapids CR Washington's lead, then earns win 71-51

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's fast start served as a wake-up call for Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy, which rallied for a 71-51 victory on Friday in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Ames and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion on December 4 at Marion High School. For a full recap, click here.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-17 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy as the first quarter ended.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington constructed a bold start that built a 40-29 gap on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy heading into the locker room.
The Warriors enjoyed a 50-37 lead over the Cougars to start the fourth quarter.
