Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy overcomes Cedar Falls in seat-squirming affair 63-54

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy derailed Cedar Falls' hopes after a 63-54 verdict for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 13.
Last season, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off on February 17, 2022 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 1, Cedar Falls faced off against Waterloo East and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Des Moines Hoover on December 3 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
