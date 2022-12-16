Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy hammers Cedar Rapids Prairie 77-39

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 77-39 explosion on Cedar Rapids Prairie during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Cedar Rapids Prairie after the first quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 30-12 half margin at the Hawks' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 59-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-8 advantage in the frame.
