Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy explodes past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 113-35

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's defense for a 113-35 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 9.
