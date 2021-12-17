Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy escapes Marion Linn-Mar 57-55

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Marion Linn-Mar 57-55 on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 10, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on December 10 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
