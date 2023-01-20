Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy engineers impressive victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie 64-27

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cedar Rapids Prairie 64-27 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 20.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with December 14, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 13 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
