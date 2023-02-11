Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating West Des Moines Valley 64-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, West Des Moines Valley faced off against Iowa City . For results, click here. Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on February 3 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. Click here for a recap.

