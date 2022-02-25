Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy edges Marion Linn-Mar in snug affair 54-48

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy nabbed it to nudge past Marion Linn-Mar 54-48 in Iowa boys basketball on February 25.

Marion Linn-Mar authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Lions controlled the pace, taking a 22-16 lead into intermission.

Marion Linn-Mar enjoyed a 41-36 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy to start the fourth quarter.

