Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy edges Marion Linn-Mar in snug affair 54-48

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy nabbed it to nudge past Marion Linn-Mar 54-48 in Iowa boys basketball on February 25.
In recent action on February 17, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Falls and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on February 15 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
Marion Linn-Mar authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Lions controlled the pace, taking a 22-16 lead into intermission.
Marion Linn-Mar enjoyed a 41-36 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy to start the fourth quarter.
