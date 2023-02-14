Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 70-43 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 17-9 margin over Cedar Rapids Xavier after the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 39-22 advantage at half over the Saints.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 52-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with an 18-9 margin in the closing period.

