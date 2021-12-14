Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy collects victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie 62-46

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trumped Cedar Rapids Prairie 62-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 6, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Johnston and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Ames on December 4 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
