An early dose of momentum thrust Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy to a 97-46 runaway past Davenport West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 28-11 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 50-31 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy jumped to a 78-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-11 fourth quarter, too.

