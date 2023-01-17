Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson thwarts Dubuque Hempstead's quest 73-61

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson tipped and eventually toppled Dubuque Hempstead 73-61 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Dubuque Hempstead faced off on January 7, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Marshalltown and Dubuque Hempstead took on Iowa City West on January 10 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.