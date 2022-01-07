 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson survives taut tilt with Dubuque Hempstead 73-70

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson nabbed it to nudge past Dubuque Hempstead 73-70 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Dubuque Hempstead started on steady ground by forging a 19-14 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the end of the first quarter.

The J-Hawks' shooting darted to a 39-37 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

The J-Hawks' leverage showed as they carried a 54-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 19-19 fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News