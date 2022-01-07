Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson survives taut tilt with Dubuque Hempstead 73-70

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson nabbed it to nudge past Dubuque Hempstead 73-70 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Dubuque Hempstead started on steady ground by forging a 19-14 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the end of the first quarter.

The J-Hawks' shooting darted to a 39-37 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

The J-Hawks' leverage showed as they carried a 54-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 19-19 fourth quarter.

