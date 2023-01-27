Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson nips Cedar Rapids Prairie in taut scare 55-49

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson swapped jabs before dispatching Cedar Rapids Prairie 55-49 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 20 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For more, click here.
