Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson earns solid win over Waterloo West 66-55

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson trucked Waterloo West on the road to a 66-55 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.

Waterloo West authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Waterloo West came from behind to grab the advantage 27-26 at intermission over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

The J-Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-31 lead over the Wahawks.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.