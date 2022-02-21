Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson earns solid win over Waterloo West 66-55

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson trucked Waterloo West on the road to a 66-55 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.
In recent action on February 15, Waterloo West faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Iowa City on February 15 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
Waterloo West authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Waterloo West came from behind to grab the advantage 27-26 at intermission over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
The J-Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-31 lead over the Wahawks.
