 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson clips Cedar Rapids CR Washington in tight victory 56-48

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's locker room after Friday's 56-48 win against Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 10, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.

The Warriors took the lead 58-28 to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News