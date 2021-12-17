Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson clips Cedar Rapids CR Washington in tight victory 56-48

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's locker room after Friday's 56-48 win against Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 10, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
The Warriors took the lead 58-28 to start the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.