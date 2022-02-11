Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran overcomes Clarksville in competitive affair 46-41

Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Clarksville 46-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran faced off against Lone Tree and Clarksville took on Sumner-Fred on February 3 at Clarksville High School. Click here for a recap
