Cedar Falls uses team balance to reach substate finals

If you've followed the Cedar Falls boys basketball team at all this year, you've undoubtedly heard about senior guard Trey Campbell. The Northern Iowa commit has been one of the top players in the state this season.

By now, you've also likely heard of junior big man Dallas Bear. He's already received college offers and is averaging 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds this season.

While that twosome have deservedly earned a great deal of praise for their outstanding play this season, ask around the team and you'll be told that there's another player who is just as important as those first two.

Sophomore forward Cade Courbat may not get the same name brand recognition as his two superstar teammates, but he's every bit as important. He's the third leading scorer on the team at 6.7 points per game and the leading rebounder for the Tigers at 6.2 boards per game.

His raw numbers don't tell the full story, however. In Cedar Falls' Friday night substate semifinal game again Marshalltown, Bear got off to a slow offensive start before getting hot in the fourth quarter (he finished with 13 points and six rebounds). Courbat picked up the slack, finishing the game with 11 points and nine rebounds. Two of his baskets came on dunks for good measure.

Tigers head coach Ryan Schultz was highly complimentary of Courbat after the game.

"Cade was outstanding," Schultz said. "He's that third guy that if we need that third scorer he'll provide that and he provided it tonight. He's just so athletic with his size and his ability to run and play above the rim. He was outstanding on the glass tonight."

Courbat, for what it's worth, was just focused on praising his teammates efforts and getting the win.

"(Campbell and Bear) are amazing players," he said. "They've really carried us through the whole year. They're amazing leaders and I just do my part and see what I can do and hope they do whatever they can because they're such good players."

The Tigers' next task will come Tuesday night at Marshalltown when they take on Valley at 7 p.m. The winner will go to Wells Fargo Arena for the state tournament. Courbat believes the Tigers will be ready.

"Valley's a really tough team," he said. "They've got really good players, but we've got to have that dog mentality. We've got to go out to win every game, keep the win streak alive and keep going"

