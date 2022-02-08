Cedar Falls takes a toll on Dubuque Wahlert 70-59

Cedar Falls tipped and eventually toppled Dubuque Wahlert 70-59 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on January 31, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Falls took on Marion Linn-Mar on February 1 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 17-8 lead over the Golden Eagles.
The Tigers' offense roared to a 33-16 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.
The Tigers and the Golden Eagles were engaged in a small affair at 48-38 as the fourth quarter started.
