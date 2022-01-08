Cedar Falls synergy key to record-setting game

Following a 64-56 loss against Prairie High coming out of Winter break, the Cedar Falls boys’ varsity team has bounced back by taking down Iowa City High and setting a new team record in the process.

The 16 three-pointers made by the Tigers over the Little Hawks on Friday is the most they've ever made in a single game. It was also a decisive factor in their 90-49 victory. According to Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz, the win came not only from good shooting, but also from a high level of passing and assists as they entered the Little Hawks’ half of the court.

“Something we always talk about is sharing the ball and hunting a good shot every possession,” Schultz said. “That’s something we worked on a lot this week, too, is like I said, getting off the cart a little bit, not running too many set actions, and kind of just letting our players have some freedom, screen for each other and move the ball side-to-side. If we move the ball like that, we’re a pretty good basketball team.”

It was also a good night for junior Dallas Bear. At 6-foot-8, he was responsible for six of the 16 three-point shots, tacking on a made shot from inside and a pair of free throws. That gave him 22 points in the first half and made him the team's leading scorer.

“He’s a fantastic shooter and he’s scouting a lot of attention this year,” Schultz said. “But he can hurt you in a lot of ways and it was fun to see him going like that tonight.”

However, as the game went into the third quarter, the Little Hawks adjusted their defense and began to cover Bear more effectively. His third quarter performance was defined by his ability to pass and help get the ball to his teammates.

“Once I hit those six threes, they were getting a little closer to me and I was able to find my teammates and open cuts,” Bear said.

Senior Trey Campbell wasn’t far behind Bear, bringing in 21 points of his own.

