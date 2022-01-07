Cedar Falls sets school 3-point record, get back on track vs. City High

The Cedar Falls Tigers boys’ basketball team bounced back from Tuesday night’s loss to Prairie in a big way with a 90-49 win over the Iowa City High Little Hawks while setting a new record for three-pointers in a game with 16 in total.

“I was very proud of our guys tonight,” head coach Ryan Schultz said after the game. “We talked a lot about... how the energy and the defensive effort really seemed to support our offense and we really wanted to feed off that, and I really thought the guys brought that tonight. So it was fun to see.”

Cedar Falls got off on the wrong foot at first when they gave up a three-pointer within the first 30 seconds. However, junior Dallas Bear responded with a basket and a three-pointer of his own to put them in the lead.

Bear was the game's top scorer with 22 points, putting up six of the Tigers’ three-pointers. At 6-foot-8, Bear’s had a strong season and according to Schultz, he’s already being scouted by colleges.

“I’ve always been known as just kind of a shooter, but I’ve been trying to work on my other load aspects of the game,” Bear said. “Tonight I was on, and my teammates were finding me when I was open.”

Senior and team captain Trey Campbell had a strong showing himself as he racked up 21 points in three quarters of play, 19 of which came in the first half. Campbell has already committed to the University of Northern Iowa.

Cedar Falls also had a good defensive game as well.

“When we get ball pressure out top and we’re on guard and talking and defending I think it creates a rhythm, or an atmosphere where it’s conducive to the other side of the ball too,” Schultz said. “Then I thought the ball was moving really well side-to-side. I thought guys were sharing it, and getting some nice in-rhythm shots and knocking them down.”

The next game for Cedar Falls is Tuesday, when they play against Cedar Rapids Washington.

