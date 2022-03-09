Cedar Falls' season ends with quarterfinals loss to Prairie

On April 20, 1986, Michael Jordan scored 63 points in double OT playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. It was the most points scored in a playoff game in the history of the NBA.

On March 9, 2022, Trey Campbell of Cedar Falls scored 32 points in a 62-52 loss to the Prairie P-Hawks in the 4A state tournament quarterfinals.

In both of those cases, the player in question gave an effort to marvel at. In both of those cases, the player in question was still disappointed in the final result.

"It's hard to get this far and come up short," Campbell said. "I love being a Tiger...You become so close with everyone and become a family. When it comes to an end, it's really hard."

While Cedar Falls' season didn't end the way they'd want, there's no denying that Campbells effort in scoring 32 points in 31 minutes on 11-for-21 shooting (including 6-of-9 from deep) was special. The senior will be playing basketball for the UNI Panthers this fall and while he'd much rather have gone out with a state championship win, head coach Ryan Schultz was in awe of Campbells final performance in a Tiger uniform.

"It's hard to put it into words," Schultz said. "He's just that good. He's just an amazing basketball player. To come out here on that stage and do it when other teams are putting everything they have towards stopping him...it's been that way all year. It's been that way for his career. He's just been able to affect the game in so many ways. He's such a great leader, a smart kid, a great kid, a great basketball player and we'll miss him and his contributions."

Campbell contributed much throughout his career, but Wednesday saw him make one of the largest contributions of his career.

The first quarter was a defensive slugfest. Prairie started off with a 4-0 lead before Campbells mid-range jumper at the five minute mark put Cedar Falls on the board and Dallas Bears three put them in front. Back to back buckets put Prairie in front by three, but with 1:36 left in the period Campbell hit a three-pointer to tie things up. Prairie answered back with a basket, but Campbell hit another mid-range jumper to tie things up at 10-10 entering the second.

Contrary to the first period, the second was anything but a defensive matchup.

The Tigers moved in front 13-10 early in the second thanks to a trey from Carter Juhl, but Prairie made back-to-back baskets to take a one-point edge. Campbell knocked down a pair of free throws which Prairie answered with a trey to go up 17-15. Campbell remained on fire as he hit a three before Prairie responded with a three and a layup to take an advantage of 22-18.

A three-pointer by Bear made it a one-point game again, but Prairie remained hot from beyond the arc in making another trey. Campbell responded with a mid-range jumper to make it 25-23 and hit a contested jumper with 18 seconds left until halftime to tie the game.

Prairies Jake Walter attempted a buzzer beating three-pointer and missed, but the officials determined that Walter was fouled with 0.4 seconds left and he sunk all three foul shots to put the P-Hawks up 28-25 at the break.

Campbell opened up the second half just as hot as he was in the first as he tied the game with a trey in less than a minute. The P-Hawks went back in front on a layup, but a pair of free throws from Aaron Brost tied things up at 30-30. A three-pointer gave Campbell 22 points midway through the third, but more importantly it gave the Tigers a 33-30 lead.

However, Prairie responded with the first run of the game by either team as they went on a 9-2 stretch to go up 39-35. A buzzer-beating putback by Derek Woods kept the Tigers within two, 39-37, entering the final quarter.

The two teams began the fourth on fire, answering each other blow for blow until 2:18 remained. After holding a 51-47 lead, Prairie made a free throw to make it a five-point advantage. The Tigers couldn't connect on their next possession and Prairie made another free throw with 1:33 left to make it 53-47. Cedar Falls' next possession also failed to produce any points and Prairie sunk another two foul shots to go up by eight. Campbell hit a three-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to get the Tigers back within five, but Prairie made their free throws down the stretch and sent Cedar Falls home.

The Tigers finish the year with a record of 20-3. They'll graduate a total of nine seniors including Campbell, Brost and Juhl. While it will be difficult to replace that production, Cedar Falls also lost a number of seniors last season. Heck, they lost starting senior Hunter Jacobson to a knee injury before this season even started. They'll also return Bear (a future collegiate player) and Cade Courbat, who was an All-Conference performer this year. While the loss stings for now, the future is still bright for Cedar Falls.

"(Our mindset is to) get back here and (get) a different result next year," Bear said. "We've definitely got the pieces, we've just got to work in the offseason. I know we all will because we all have the same goal. We're all going to grind it out and try to get back here."

