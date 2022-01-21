Cedar Falls pushes over Waterloo West 69-55

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Falls trumped Waterloo West 69-55 on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Tigers opened with a 19-11 advantage over the Wahawks through the first quarter.

The Tigers kept a 35-31 half margin at the Wahawks' expense.

Cedar Falls jumped in front of Waterloo West 54-41 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.