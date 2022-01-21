Cedar Falls pushes over Waterloo West 69-55

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Falls trumped Waterloo West 69-55 on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Tigers opened with a 19-11 advantage over the Wahawks through the first quarter.
The Tigers kept a 35-31 half margin at the Wahawks' expense.
Cedar Falls jumped in front of Waterloo West 54-41 going into the fourth quarter.
