Cedar Falls pushes over Waterloo West 69-55

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Falls trumped Waterloo West 69-55 on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Tigers opened with a 19-11 advantage over the Wahawks through the first quarter.

The Tigers kept a 35-31 half margin at the Wahawks' expense.

Cedar Falls jumped in front of Waterloo West 54-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 15 , Cedar Falls squared up on Iowa City West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

