Cedar Falls pounds out steady beat in win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 56-51

Cedar Falls wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 56-51 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Tigers made the first move by forging a 17-4 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.
Cedar Falls registered a 32-16 advantage at half over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.
Cedar Falls jumped to a 42-33 bulge over Cedar Rapids CR Washington as the fourth quarter began.
The Tigers withstood the Warriors' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on January 4, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 4 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. Click here for a recap
