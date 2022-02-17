Cedar Falls pockets solid victory over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 75-66

Cedar Falls edged Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a close 75-66 encounter in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Tigers jumped in front of the Cougars 17-16 to begin the second quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took a 38-37 lead over Cedar Falls heading to the half locker room.
The scoreboard showed the Cougars with a 43-39 lead over the Tigers heading into the third quarter.
In recent action on February 12, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against West Des Moines Dowling Catholic and Cedar Falls took on Waverly-Sr on February 12 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
